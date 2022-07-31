Young Tennis Players Compete in Orange and Green Ball USTA Tournament

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Southern Illinois Tennis Open took place this weekend. The event got underway Saturday morning with a United States Tennis Association Adult and Junior Tournament.
Today it was the kids turn to take the courts for the orange and green ball progression tournament.
The event is all about giving young players a chance to play in a round-robin style tournament. Orange ball is for beginners 10 and under, and green for 14 and under beginners.
14 players from Southern Illinois participated in Sunday's event.
The tournament is overseen by volunteers who help with the matches and scoring, although they loosely keep track of the score, this tournament is all about experience and less about winning and losing.
Southern Illinois Tennis Association President, Audra Anderson spoke about why this tournament focuses on the experience over the score.
The orange and green ball tournament wrapped up Sunday evening.