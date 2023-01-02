WSIL Top Five High School Sports Moments of 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Happy New Year! News 3 Sports is ringing in 2023 with a countdown of the Top 10 sports moments in our region.
We picked the top five moments from the high school scene, and five from the college ranks.
Coming in at number five, in July, Benton High School Sophomore, River Stilley made the trip of a lifetime. The 15-year-old golfer played in the 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship. Almost 4,000 players from around the world tried to qualify, Stilley was one of 264 golfers that made the cut. Here’s River's thoughts on the opportunity to play.
"It's a great experience to be able to try and go play, you know this is a national event, there's going to be kids from all over the place out here, and I think it's going to make me a better player, to have that kind of competition."
Moment number four features a record-breaking football game. On Sep. 23, the Mount Vernon High School Rams traveled to Marion High School to play the Wildcats in a huge conference game. MVTHS won 32-20, beating Marion for the first time since 2008.
Here comes the top three. For number three, let's switch gears to high school hoops. The Steeleville High School boys basketball team made it to the IHSA 1A State Semifinals for the first time in school history after downing Macon Meridian in the 1A Super-Sectional. They fell to Yorkville in the championship, but the warriors had a remarkable, record-setting season.
Let's keep with high school basketball for number two. Murphysboro High School Head Coach, Daryl Murphy had quite the year. Murphy was named the IBCA Illinois High School Coach of the Year and was also honored for his 500th win. Here’s what he had to say about the honor.
"Excited to get it, without a question, that your peers think a lot of you. It's a great award, great achievement, got a lot of work ahead of me yet, going to keep trying to keep the program up and running, as best we can, and just try and get another one before I retire."
And finally, coming in at number one, the Johnston City High School football team. the Indians made their first IHSA football final four appearance in school history this year. JCHS made a deep playoff run remaining undefeated until they fell to St. Teresa in the 2A semifinals.