West Frankfort Football seeks bounce back season in 2022

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (WSIL) - Football Friday are words we have not said in a long time, But were certainly glad to say them tonight.
We're just two Fridays away from Friday Night Lights in our area, that means its time to get ready for the season.
We start by checking in with the West Frankfort Redbirds.
There is a new energy at Redbirds practice this season. The team is now healthy and much more confident heading into Week 1.
West Frankfort struggled last season winning just one game.
They were hit with a COVID spell and had five Quarterbacks under center by the end of the year.
The concern for the red and gray is numbers. They have many two-way players so endurance and trying to build depth is something on the teams mind.
Head coach Brian Beery says after a rough 2021 campaign. he expects his team to be much better on both sides of the ball in 2022.
"I look for us to be a lot more competitive, a lot more explosive offensively. I feel like we got more speed in the backfield. Defensively we are still trying to sure that up because last year we had a couple of all-conference players that played really good on defense for us, beery said."
West Frankfort opens the season on road visiting Anna-Jonesboro under those Friday Night Lights on August 26th at 7:30.