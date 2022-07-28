West Frankfort football gears up for Week 1 road meeting against Anna-Jonesboro Jake Siegel Jake Siegel Author email Jul 28, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEST FRANKFORT, IL (WSIL) - Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jake Siegel Author email Follow Jake Siegel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from News 3 Sports Matt Crain cheers on his Oral Roberts Golden Eagles Mar 27, 2021 Sports Du Quoin High School Holds 75th Annual Elk's Lodge Boys All-Sports Banquet Updated May 13, 2022 Sports Mt. Vernon High School Holds Camp with Former Basketball Head Coach Updated Jul 22, 2022 Sports High School Football Saturday Edition – Week 2 Mar 27, 2021 Sports Jockey Sonny Leon seems as surprised as anyone by Rich Strike's long-shot Kentucky Derby win May 9, 2022 Sports Beyond the highlights with the Goreville Blackcats Feb 12, 2021 Recommended for you