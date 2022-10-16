Week seven college football scoreboard

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Week seven of the college football season is in the books, and News 3 has all the scores you want to know.
SIU 30, Western Illinois 7 - The Salukis not only had the world record for the most 7-UP cans opened at the same time broken in their stadium, but the team also got the win on their homecoming night. SIU QB Nic Baker had an ultra-efficient performance that earned him the title of MVFC Offensive Player of the Week.
AUSTIN PEAY 52, Murray State 17 - Murray State stays on the hunt for their first win after losing to the Austin Peay Governors. Governors' wide receiver Drae McCray had an excellent performance against the Racers, gaining 166 yards through the air and catching two touchdowns.