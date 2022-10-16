 Skip to main content
...Elevated fire danger expected Monday...

Breezy northwest winds are expected during the day on Monday.
Relative humidity is also expected to be low in the afternoon.
With very dry grass, trees, and bushes across the region due to
the ongoing drought, grass fires and wildfires are expected to be
easier to start and spread more rapidly than normal on Monday.
Take extra care with any activities that may accidentally spark
fires.

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM MONDAY TO 9 AM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing. This will effectively end the growing season.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

&&

Week seven college football scoreboard

  Updated
  • 0
CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Week seven of the college football season is in the books, and News 3 has all the scores you want to know.

SIU 30, Western Illinois 7 - The Salukis not only had the world record for the most 7-UP cans opened at the same time broken in their stadium, but the team also got the win on their homecoming night. SIU QB Nic Baker had an ultra-efficient performance that earned him the title of MVFC Offensive Player of the Week.

AUSTIN PEAY 52, Murray State 17 - Murray State stays on the hunt for their first win after losing to the Austin Peay Governors. Governors' wide receiver Drae McCray had an excellent performance against the Racers, gaining 166 yards through the air and catching two touchdowns.

