Week 7 High School Football Play of the Week

(WSIL) -- We're more than half-way through the high school football season and we are still working to highlight some of the best plays we catch on Friday nights. 

This week's Banterra Bank Play of the Week honor goes to Du Quoin running back Jonathan Hamilton.

During the second play of the game, Hamilton burst out of the backfield, avoided a tackle and took it to the house for an 88 yard touchdown. 

The Indians went on to beat the AJ Wildcats 20-13.

Every Monday at 6:30pm we will show you our play of the week from what our crews were able to film on Friday and Saturday nights.

