Week 11 college football scoreboard

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- It's the last week of the college football regular season, and three area teams are looking to finish out the year on a high note.
Youngstown State 28, SIU 21: After a promising midseason surge, SIU finishes the regular season with a loss, ending their year with a 5-6 record.
SEMO 52, Murray State 22: Two viewing area teams battled it out on the last game of each team's season, and SEMO handedly won the game. The Redhawks' Geno Hess put on a show for the fans at home, rushing for 317 yards and four touchdowns.