Waltonville Softball standout Pitcher Olivia Tipton commits to McKendree

WALTONVILLE, IL (WSIL) One of the top High School Softball Pitchers in our area has made her college decision.
Waltonville's Olivia Tipton has committed to McKendree.
A little more than two weeks ago, the rising senior helped the Lady Spartans earn their first Regional Title since 2017.
As a junior, Tipton was brilliant in the circle. She struck out 248 batters in 154.1 innings of work.
She started 23 games for the Lady Spartans, going 15 and 9 and held opponents to a .222 batting average.
The Lady Bearcats are getting a standout player and Tipton has her unite senior season to play.
She's an ace in the circle and super at the plate. She hit .464 with 44 RBIs.
Most importantly, she was a major factor in helping her team make a deep playoff run/
Waltonville now has a ton momentum heading into next season.