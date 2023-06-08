Waltonville/Sesser-Valier Softball team holds youth summer camp for area players

WALTONVILLE, IL (WSIL) - The Waltonville/Sesser-Valier Softball team are winners.
Regional winners, just three weeks ago. They want to give back that winning spirit with local youth.
How you ask? Develop and implement a Summer camp.
The scoreboard is off. The softball season is over but for SWV the game continues.
"Oh its amazing, just coming out here living our life I mean just playing the game of softball is amazing, Rising Senior Olivia Tipton said."
The Lady Spartans season ended with a nice playoff run, but the Waltonvile/Sesser-Valier areas have been craving more Softball.
"A lot of last years seventh and eighth grade girls came to our games, grade school girls would get out of school here at Waltonville would come over and watch the games and our success did lead to hey I want to play softball or hey I want to take softball a little more serious this Summer, Head Coach John "A" Kiselewski said."
The Lady Spartans just finished a fourth day camp with more than 50 campers in Grades 2-9. The team says there is a ton of potential for the program. You crawl before you can walk.
"It's really amazing just to see all these girls. I mean these are future softball players hopefully for the Spartans but just the future of softball is right here and we are teaching them, Tipton said."
"I hope they just take away everything that we taught them and use it don't just go to one softball camp and forget about everything they learned and take it with them and see how fun softball can be and continue to use the stuff they learned, Patrice Laur said."
As for that Regional Title, it was pretty sweet and three weeks later its still on the teams mind.
"Oh I miss it so much, hopefully, we are looking forward to this year but last year was amazing just winning that, Tipton said."
"I looked back on like memories and pictures and that was one of the best times I've had. Kind of sad to look back on it but also I love looking back on it and I think about it a lot, Laur said."
Who can blame them for wanting to play more? After all they are giving back. Winning is infectious.
News 3 Sports has learned the team will bring the summer camp back again next year.