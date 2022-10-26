Wainwright to play for Cardinals in 2023

ST. LOUIS -- Veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright has informed the Cardinals that he will return for the 2023 season.
Cardinals president John Mozeliak confirmed on Wednesday that the 41-year-old Wainwright will return for an 18th season with the franchise. Mozeliak and manager Oliver Marmol said several times throughout the 2022 season that they wanted Wainwright back because of his vast abilities as a pitcher, and for the immense leadership he brings to the pitching staff as a frontline ace.
Sitting at 195 wins over an illustrious career that has seen him finish in the top seven of Cy Young voting five times, Wainwright should be able to reach 200 wins and potentially make a run at 210 victories, which would tie him for the second most in franchise history behind only Bob Gibson, who had 251 victories.
Wainwright went 11-12 with a 3.71 ERA in 32 starts -- the first losing season of his career in which he made at least 20 starts. He claimed he “ruined” a good season by winning just two times over his final six starts with a 7.22 ERA. That poor closing stretch, one that he repeatedly blamed on a “dead arm” condition, left him five wins short of 200, and 8 1/3 innings shy of his preseason goal of 200. That stretch led him to not pitch in the postseason as the Cardinals lost two consecutive games at home to the No. 6 seed Phillies, a team that ultimately won the NL pennant and will face the Astros in the World Series beginning on Friday.
Wainwright blamed himself -- both for letting his delivery slip out of whack and for letting his team down -- with so much at stake during the playoffs. He thinks his downturn in performance can be traced back to a leg injury suffered against the Braves.
In a series of detailed posts shared on Twitter earlier this month, Wainwright pointed to the hard-hit ball off Austin Riley’s bat in the game between the Cardinals and Braves at Busch Stadium on Aug. 28. That ball, which left Riley’s bat at 103.5 mph, ricocheted off Wainwright’s left knee, but he still scrambled to get it and throw to first for the out. Wainwright, 41 and in his 17th MLB season, stayed in that game and pitched well enough for the Cardinals to rally and win. However, he feels the lingering pain from the “comebacker” affected his stride length and ultimately had an adverse effect on the pitches he’s used throughout his career.
“Without knowing it, after that [Aug. 28] game my stride length got shorter by almost a foot,” the 6-foot-7 Wainwright posted on Twitter. “Timing was thrown [off]. That had never been a problem for me in the past. My stride length has always been very consistent. Because my timing was so badly off, my front arm started to try and create power by pulling. And when that happens you just pull yourself off target.”
Wainwright’s return helps to steady a clubhouse that will be without veteran stars Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, who retired following the Cardinals playoff ouster. Wainwright and Molina set the MLB record for career starts as a battery and finished with 328 starts, a record that likely won’t be broken anytime soon.