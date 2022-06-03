Vienna-Goreville introduces new head football coach

(WSIL) -- The Vienna/Goreville Football program will be starting its season under new leadership with the selection of Coach Robert “Rob” Womack.
Coach Womack was involved with the program as an assistant coach during the 2021-2022 season.
The program currently has over 60 students committed between the two schools to play this fall.
Vienna athletic director David Hill shared, "Coach Womack brings a fresh perspective to the VG Football program. He has spent a lot of years in one of the nation's premier areas for high school football and we are excited to have his experience being put to use for the students in our county."
Coach Womack said, “This is where hard work, accountability and TEAMWORK was instilled in me. I was taught to always give my best and to do the right thing, ESPECIALLY when no one was looking.”
Coach Womack continued, “I believe that anything in life, worthwhile, requires hard work and commitment to truly appreciate the reward. Football teaches life lessons like no other sport can teach (teamwork, accountability, and discipline) and reaches out to so many different individuals from all walks of life. There are 88 different positions on a football field. That’s 88 different opportunities for a young man to make an impact on a team. What other sport can offer those kinds of opportunities? In order to truly appreciate the lessons that football teaches you in life, you must be willing to outwork the competition. We are going to create a culture of accountability at the Vienna/Goreville Football program that grooms young men to be productive citizens, good fathers and husbands, and advocates in our community. Winning isn’t what’s on a scoreboard but rather bringing out the best in student-athletes allowing them to reach their FULL potential as an individual. And what I like to call Controlling the APE (Attitude, Preparation, and Effort) inside of ourselves.”
VG football has high school clinics planned throughout the summer along with a youth football camp in July. Additionally, the high school football program is currently participating in a 7-on-7 league in preparation for fall varsity football.
For anyone interested in more information on the summer programing please contact Coach Womack at 843-452-2219.