Vienna baseball Coach Hill breaks school record

VIENNA (WSIL) -- Vienna head baseball coach and athletic director David Hill broke the record for the most wins as a baseball coach at Vienna High School in school history.
The win record was broken at a home game against Johnston City on April 27.
The most wins record, previously held by coach Max Hook, was 255 wins.
Coach Hook stated, “I’m honored to have held the record of 255 wins for almost 20 years. Congratulations on your 256th and counting wins, Coach Hill. This is such a neat accomplishment and I’m just glad to have been in the mix.”
School superintendent Joshua W. Stafford stated, “It is exciting to see coach Hill break the most baseball wins school record in Vienna High School history. This accomplishment is substantial. Vienna High School was established in the late 1800s, has a long and rich history of baseball and athletics, and has had four distinguished baseball coaches since the 1970s. Coach Hill’s dedication and commitment are a win for students and families in our community!”