 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG LINGERS...

Fog continues to linger, and is dense in patches, across portions
of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. If traveling, be
prepared for occasional dips in visibility, with visibilities at
or below 1 mile still possible in some locations.

Venus Williams wins her first singles match since 2021

  • 0
Venus Williams wins her first singles match since 2021

Venus Williams got off to a winning start at the ASB Classic against Katie Volynets.

 Hannah Peters/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

Venus Williams won her first tour-level singles match in a year and a half on Monday, defeating fellow American Katie Volynets 7-6(4) 6-2 in the opening round of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand.

The 42-year-old Williams, who won the ASB Classic in 2015 and gained a wild card entry for this year's tournament, came back from a break down in the first set against Volynets to set up a meeting with China's Lin Zhu in the next round.

In a close first set, Volynets was serving to take an early lead in the match at 5-4, but Williams hit back by breaking her opponent to love before going on to take the tie break.

She then raced into a 5-0 lead in the second set and had the match wrapped up three games later -- her first singles victory since defeating Romania's Mihaela Buzărnescu at Wimbledon in 2021.

"This is one of my favorite places to come, I was so excited that I made it here ... I'm happy to get a win today against a great opponent," Williams, a former world No. 1 and seven-time grand slam champion, said in her on-court interview.

Last month, it was announced that Williams, who made her professional debut back in 1994, had received a wild card for the main draw of the upcoming Australian Open, which begins on January 16.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Jill Martin contributed to reporting.

Tags

Recommended for you