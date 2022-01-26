Univ. of Illinois Chicago joining Missouri Valley Conference

(WSIL) -- The University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) has accepted an invitation to join the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC), effective July 1, 2022.
The UIC Flames will be the MVC’s 12th member, entering the conference for the 2022-23 academic year alongside fellow newcomers Belmont University and Murray State University.
Since earning Division I status in 1981, UIC has amassed 75 conference championships and made 47 NCAA postseason appearances. Over the last five seasons, UIC men’s soccer, baseball, women’s tennis, softball, and volleyball have all won conference titles, and four of the five programs have collected multiple championships and postseason bids. In 2020-21, the Flames were crowned the Horizon League’s Women’s All-Sport champions on the strength of conference titles in tennis and softball, as well as runner-up finishes in swimming and diving and volleyball.
“As the University of Illinois Chicago continues to thrive on the local, national, and global stage, joining the Missouri Valley Conference is an honor for the Flames,” said UIC Chancellor Michael D. Amiridis. “The Valley is a conference that is not only rich in tradition with a storied history of success, but it aligns UIC with other like-minded institutions that share in our vision for the future of higher education and athletics. This is a tremendous step in the evolution of our athletics programs, and one that we are thrilled to embrace moving forward as we provide opportunities for our student-athletes to not only compete, but to succeed at the highest levels.”
“Today marks the beginning of a new era for UIC and Flames Athletics and the most significant single event in our history since announcing the transition to NCAA Division I 40 years ago,” said Director of Athletics Michael Lipitz. “On behalf of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and Flames fans everywhere, we are fired up to join the Missouri Valley Conference and look forward to representing UIC and The Valley with distinction beginning next year.”
The league’s existing membership includes a trio of Illinois schools in Bradley University, Illinois State University, and Southern Illinois University Carbondale, along with Drake University, University of Evansville, Indiana State University, Missouri State University, University of Northern Iowa, and Valparaiso University.
“A great addition for The Valley,” noted MVC Commissioner Jeff Jackson. “UIC’s combination of academics, location, facilities, financial commitment to athletic success, and leadership will enhance the brand of the MVC and the experiences of our student-athletes.”