Tyler Smithpeters Named NJCAA Division I MBB Coach of the Year

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The John A. Logan men's basketball team had a historic season, winning its first-ever National Championship title, and they did so under first-year head coach, Tyler Smithpeters. On Wednesday, Smithpeters was named the 2022/2023 NJCAA Division one coach of the year.
In his first season as head coach, Smithpeters not only led the Vols to their first national title, the team also went an impressive 33-2 and ended on a 31-game winning streak.
After week one of the season, Logan was the No. 13 ranked team in the country. That same week, they lost to two top-20 teams, which dropped them down to No. 19 in the country.
The team did not lose another game the rest of the season and went into the national tournament as the No. 1 ranked team.
Logan went on to defeat Northwest Florida State in the national championship game.
A huge congratulations to Coach Smithpeters on the honor.