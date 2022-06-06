Tyler Smithpeters named JALC head men's basketball coach

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- John A. Logan College has a new head coach for the men's basketball team. The college announced Tyler Smithpeters will lead the team next season.
Smithpeters has spent the past four years as an assistant at the College under Coach Kyle Smithpeters. Coach Kyle recently announced his departure from JALC to become an assistant coach at Mizzou.
Tyler Smithpeters is a native of Harrisburg and went on to play 4 years at SIU Carbondale.
John A. Logan College Athletic Director Greg Starrick believes Smithpeters is the right person to continue the program’s recent success.
“As an assistant coach, Tyler has demonstrated high levels of loyalty and consistently strong work ethic,” said Starrick. “ In addition, he possesses a proven ability to recruit and develop players at the JUCO level. After talking with Tyler and hearing his vision for the program moving forward, I believe Tyler Smithpeters is the best choice to continue the success of the tradition-rich basketball program at John A. Logan College.”
Coach Smithpeters says he is excited to lead this year's team.
“I am excited about the opportunity to lead one of the top programs in the country, and I want to thank the Board of Trustees, Dr. Overstreet, and Greg Starrick for their faith in me,” said Smithpeters. “I am confident that with the players we have returning and the players that have committed, we will continue the program’s success.“