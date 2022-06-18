Tyler Smithpeters is the new head man for Logan Men's Basketball

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) - The John A. Logan men’s basketball team is back on the court for summer workouts.
The Vols have several new faces on the roster, but one familiar face is taking over the program.
News 3 Sports Director Jake Siegel introduces us to the new man leading the Vols.
Harrisburg native Tyler Smithpeters is now calling the shots for the Logan men’s basketball team, as News 3 Sports Director Jake Siegel introduces us to the new leading man for the Vols.
The SIU grad goes from Vols assistant to Vols head coach, and he is ready for the challenge:
"I think the biggest thing is just being the final decision that's an experience with itself. I'm excited we have a great group of guys that are ready to work so I think it is going to be a fun year," Smithpeters said.
His players agree:
"Coach T, he was a great assistant coach last year and he's going to be a great head coach this year. I’m looking forward to playing under him and see how much better we're all going to get to make this run," Sophomore KJ Debrick said.
"He always emphasizes working hard getting in the gym you know put up shots up and yeah the main thing is just working hard and everything will take care of itself," Sophomore Justin Cross said.
Smithpeters has worked really hard to reach this point and now he is living his dream:
"Being 28 years old and being a head basketball coach at really good junior college that’s hard to beat wouldn’t want to be anywhere else," Smithpeters said.
After Tyler got the head coaching job, older brother Kyle gave him one piece of advice on how to best run the program and that advice was quite simple:
"Be himself, enjoy it, don’t worry about the little things. Those little things can come and go, you got to be definitely detailed but the controllable," Smithpeters said.
While Vols are working towards an NJCAA title, Smithpeters says he’s preparing his players for life after Logan:
"The goal for us at Logan is to get them to where they want to go where they know they're going to play at and win so I mean that's the biggest go where you want to go not where someone else wants you to go.”
And now the real work begins of trying to get them there.
John A will be in the gym getting ready for what should be a very good season.
The Vols start the season in early November.