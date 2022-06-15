Tyler Smithpeters does not anticipate much change for JALC Men's Hoops

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - It's week two on the job for new John A. Logan basketball coach Tyler Smithpeters.
The Harrisburg native is now calling the shots for the Vols and he is westering no time trying to push the program to new heights.
Smithpeters was in the gym today getting his guys to work extra hard this off-season in an effort to try and once again reach the NJCAA national tournament.
The Vols have lost several key pieces due to graduation. but believe they reloaded nicely over the past few months.
Smithpeters is no stranger to the program, he was an assistant with john a for the last for seasons.
So how has life changed going from assistant to the main man?
"I wouldn't say it changed much, it's always busy being in this kind of business. I enjoy being busy. I think the biggest thing is just being the final decision that's an experience with itself. I'm excited we have a great group of guys that are ready to work so I think it is going to be a fun year, Smithpeters said."
We'll have much more on the Smithpeters promotion coming up this weekend here on News 3. Plus find out why the players believe they can take the next step thanks to their new head coach.