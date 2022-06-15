 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 102 to 107 degrees Thursday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thursday will make 4 to 5 straight days of
prolonged heat and humidity which can have cumulative effects to
those susceptible to heat related illness. The heat looks like
it will last through Friday most areas, so the Warning or an
Advisory will likely be added in upcoming forecasts. Some relief
is on the way for the weekend. However, next week the heat
returns.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or
spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting
clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9
1 1.

Tyler Smithpeters does not anticipate much change for JALC Men's Hoops

  • Updated
Jacob Siegel

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - It's week two on the job for new John A. Logan basketball coach Tyler Smithpeters.

The Harrisburg native is now calling the shots for the Vols and he is westering no time trying to push the program to new heights.

Smithpeters was in the gym today getting his guys to work extra hard this off-season in an effort to try and once again reach the NJCAA national tournament.

The Vols have lost several key pieces due to graduation. but believe they reloaded nicely over the past few months.

Smithpeters is no stranger to the program, he was an assistant with john a for the last for seasons.

So how has life changed going from assistant to the main man?

"I wouldn't say it changed much, it's always busy being in this kind of business. I enjoy being busy. I think the biggest thing is just being the final decision that's an experience with itself. I'm excited we have a great group of guys that are ready to work so I think it is going to be a fun year, Smithpeters said."

We'll have much more on the Smithpeters promotion coming up this weekend here on News 3. Plus find out why the players believe they can take the next step thanks to their new head coach.

