Two Local Teams Meet on Day One of Pinto 8U Baseball Classic

MARION, Ill. -- Opening Day of this year's 8U Pinto International Baseball Classic got underway bright and early on Friday morning. Over 10 local teams are participating in this year's tournament.
Two of them played each other on Friday afternoon. The Eldorado Eagles took on the Marion SI All-Stars at Thrillville Ballpark.
A reminder, this is a coach pitch style tournament. Games are six innings long and there is a mercy rule.
The Eagles wasted no time, they jumped out to a 14-0 lead after three innings. Marion made a bit of a comeback; they scored 5 runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Eldorado needed just one run in the bottom of the fourth inning to win. With a runner on first base, Griffin Bruce goes yard for the walk-off home run. It is first-ever home run for the Eagles.
Eldorado goes on to win 16-5 in four innings. Bruce was very excited following the win. "This is very great that I'm out here with my all of my teammates and having fun."
His teammate, Eli Robershaw added, "I knew this was a hard team to beat, they wanted to beat us, in the end, G-baby pulled off that walk-off home run and we got the win."
With the win, the Eagles go undefeated on day one of the Pinto Baseball Classic.