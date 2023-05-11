Two John A. Logan Softball Players Sign to Play NCAA Softball Next Year

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The John A. Logan softball team is one of the best junior college teams in our area. The Vols are the No. 2 seed in the Region 24 Final Four this weekend, but before the team heads to Belleville, two players signed the dotted line to take their softball talents to the next level.
Pope County High School alum, Emma Collier and Carterville High School grad, Abbey Crain will both be playing NCAA Softball next Spring.
Collier is headed to Cleveland, Miss. to play Division II softball at Delta state University.
Crain will be playing Division I softball in the Ohio Valley Conference at Eastern Illinois. The Panthers are the No. 2 seed in this year's OVC Softball Championship behind No. 1 SEMO.
Both sophomores signed in front of family, friends, coaches and of course the whole team was there. They spoke about what getting to play softball at the next level means to them.
"It's huge, I mean if you would have asked me four years ago if I thought I would be playing college softball, I would have been like 'absolutely not, I'm definitely going to be a basketball kid.' but, coming here to John A. they really took a chance on me because I never was a travel softball kid, and I was always truly super grateful for that opportunity, because without them there's no way I would have been able to get to where I was today," said Crain.
Collier added, "It's just making a little girls dreams come true. I had a very rough and tough recruiting process and finally getting it done and just seeing the light at the end of the tunnel it's just great. It's a breath of fresh air."
A huge congrats to Emma and Abbey. The Vols are back in action for game one of the Region 24 Final Four against No. 3 Kaskaskia on Saturday morning. First pitch is set for 10 a.m.