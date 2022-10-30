Turnovers the Difference in (#15) SEMO Loss to EKU

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- Coming into this weekend, the number 15th ranked SEMO Redhawks were the hottest college football team in our area, but they were knocked off by Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.
News 3's Jake Siegel has more on the why SEMO's lack of ball security ended their six-game winning streak.
Number 15 SEMO had just four turnovers over its first seven games then came Saturday's Homecoming that was a totally different story. The Redhawks committed three turnovers that proved to be too much to overcome in a 28-23 loss to EKU.
"The turnover margin is on me and that is a reflection of me. We've been great with that, we had four all year and got three today and so that is certainty upon us," said SEMO Head Coach Tom Matukewicz.
"They had three takeaways and our defense had zero. We just got to do better in practice and try to get fumbles and punch out the ball and try to get some interceptions. Our defense has not been great at creating turnovers and that is something we try to do in practice and this week we just did not focus on it as much as we needed to," added Sophomore Linebacker Bryce Norman.
"Losing hurts, I know we don't want to feel this more you can tell by the atmosphere in the locker room because we are usually turnt, there was emotion but just tears," said SEMO Wide Receiver Ryan Flournoy.
As for that six-game winning streak it was quite impressive, but for SEMO they have bigger mission — to win the OVC.
With the Redhawks in Cape Girardeau, Jake Siegel, News 3 Sports.