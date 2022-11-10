Trio of Pinckneyville Volleyball stars ink NLIs to play in College

PINCKNEYVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The Pinckneyville High School volleyball team has been really good for a while. Their success stems from a trio of players who are now set to move on to the next level. The Panthers' big three are heading to college.
Seniors Emily Ruppert, Jillian Shaneyfelt and Addie Waggoner all inked their National Letters of Intent to play college volleyball on Thursday.
Family, friends and Coaches gathered at Pinckneyville High School to support the players.
Ruppert is headed to SWIC where she will play volleyball and softball.
Waggoner will play Division II volleyball at Christian Brothers University, and Shaneyfelt, who signed her Letter of Intent on Wednesday, will play Division I softball at Tennessee Tech.
Ruppert and Waggoner say it's really neat to soon be playing college volleyball.
Their time as high school athletes is not quite over yet. Both players will have a chance to close out their time at PCHS on the softball diamond in the Spring.