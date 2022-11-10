 Skip to main content
Trio of Pinckneyville Volleyball Stars Ink NLIs to Play in College

  • Updated
  • 0

Trio of Pinckneyville Volleyball stars ink NLIs to play in College

PINCKNEYVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The Pinckneyville High School volleyball team has been really good for a while. Their success stems from a trio of players who are now set to move on to the next level. The Panthers' big three are heading to college. 

Seniors Emily Ruppert, Jillian Shaneyfelt and Addie Waggoner all inked their National Letters of Intent to play college volleyball on Thursday. 

Family, friends and Coaches gathered at Pinckneyville High School to support the players. 

Ruppert is headed to SWIC where she will play volleyball and softball. 

Waggoner will play Division II volleyball at Christian Brothers University, and Shaneyfelt, who signed her Letter of Intent on Wednesday, will play Division I softball at Tennessee Tech. 

Ruppert and Waggoner say it's really neat to soon be playing college volleyball.

Their time as high school athletes is not quite over yet. Both players will have a chance to close out their time at PCHS on the softball diamond in the Spring.

Gabi welcomes all stories at any level of sports, indoors and outdoors. For all story ideas, email Gabi at gsorrentino@wsiltv.com.

Sports Reporter/Anchor

Gabi Sorrentino is a Sports Reporter and Anchor for News 3. From breaking news to enterprise stories, Gabi has a passion for covering underreported stories on and off the field.

