Trio of Carterville High School Athletes start the week with NLI Ceremonies

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - By Wednesday afternoon three more Carterville high school athletes will have held NLI ceremonies.
Today was round one.
Jaydon Smith, riley Bradford, and Ayden brown all put their college plans in.
All three boys were front and center with big smiles inside the Carterville high school gym.
First up Riley Bradford who selects McKendree for football, he joins plenty of other Southern Illinois players to join the Bearcats.
Jayden Smith signs to be a Saluki. he'll join the SIU Track and Field team for Discus and Shot put.
Ayden Brown also will compete in Track and Field, he will attend Marian university in Indiana.
We caught up with each of athletes following the ceremony.