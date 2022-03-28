Tommy Bowden keynote speaker at annual FCA Night of Champions banquet

MT. VERNON, IL (WSIL) - With Baseball and Softball season in full swing, We can't forget about banquet season.
For the first time since 2019 the fellowship of Christian Athletes of Southern Illinois held its annual Night of Champions banquet tonight at the DoubleTree hotel in Mt. Vernon.
The night started with a silent auction, as FCA donors, sponsors, and backers were able to bid on several cool sports memorabilia options.
Nearly 400 people were all under one roof tonight learning about FCA and its mission. The banquet's key note speaker was Tommy Bowden.
Bowden is the son of legendary Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden who passed away last August.
Tommy also was the former head coach for Tulane and Clemson and first got involved in FCA in 1966.
We spoke with Bowden and FCAS State Director Bob Pankey, And both say they were excited to continue to spread FCA across Southern Illinois.