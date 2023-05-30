Thrillville Thrillbillies put finishing touches on ballpark ahead of Opening Day

MARION, IL (WSIL) - While the High school baseball season is coming to a close this weekend, it is almost time for the new Thrillbillies to play ball.
The Marion based team is made up of college players mostly from our area.
Today was all about getting Mtn. Dew Park ready for both players and fans.
If you head to the ballpark on Wednesday night this is what the view will look like from behind home plate.
Construction crews were at the field all day today putting the final touches on the field before opening night.
Mountain Dew Park was home to the Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Championships last weekend.
We spoke with the new voice of the Thrillbillies who says fans are ready to see the new Marion Boys of Summer play ball.
The Thrillbillies will hold media day on Wednesday ahead of the game against the Jackson Rockabillies.
News 3 will have a live report from the game. First pitch is set for 6:45pm.