Thrillville Thrillbillies one step closer to forming roster after name drop

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Learning the name of the new Marion baseball team was not only a relief to fans but also for team officials.
The team name has been on the minds of many since December.
It's now one less to worry about ahead of opening day when the team takes the field in late may.
While the team name drew mixed reactions, the one certainty is the passionate fan base.
This team should have no issues selling tickets based on the crowd there last night.
For manager Ralph Santana it's a big step in getting players to the area, as they have a brand they can be proud to root for.
Santana says its all about getting the top talent and he projects many of the future Thrillbillies to come from across our area.
Mark your calendars, opening night is on Wednesday May 31st. The team will face the Tennessee based Jackson Rockabillies.