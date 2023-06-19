Third Annual SIU Basketball kids Camp sees 130 campers on first day

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - It has been a while since we have seen the SIU Basketball team take the court.
The Dawgs were back inside the Banterra Center today but not for normal practice.
Instead, Southern opening up its fort day Saluki kids camp
The Banterra Center was active for most of the day, it's the new home to about 130 campers for most of the week.
The kids were up and active on the first day of camp, there was a lot to like and a nice amount of future dawgs on the floor.
Salukis coach Bryan Mullins grew up going to camps that's how he both learned the game and competed, and that's a big reason why he started the camp for kids.
We caught up with Coach Mullins and grad student Trent Brown, who both say this camp means a lot for this program.
The camp runs through Thursday, the Dawgs will hold award ceremonies for campers starting around 1:30.