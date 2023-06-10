Third Annual Braden King Baseball Tournament held in Vienna

VIENNA, IL (WSIL) - Last month we shared how the memory of former Goreville baseball player Jordan Davidson was kept alive through an annual softball game.
He was one of three teens who tragically died in car wreck in Johnson County in 2020.
Another teen in that same car who died was 17 year old Brayden King.
Brayden's family held their Annual Memorial Baseball Tournament in his honor.
The third annual Brayden King memorial baseball tournament was held at the Vienna Baseball fields.
The opening ceremonies featured a ribbon cutting by the family. They raised enough money from the past two tournaments to build the Brayden King Memorial Park.
It consists of playground for children to play on just outside of all 4 ball fields.
The tournament raises money for the baseball fields in Vienna and in Goreville. Funds also go towards scholarships.
We spoke with two of Brayden's closest friends along with his youngest sister who were at todays event. They all say this tournament is exactly what Brayden would have wanted.