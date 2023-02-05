"The Breakfast Club" Helps SIU Women's Basketball End Four Game Skid

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- The SIU women's basketball team was able to earn its third win of 2023 after hammering Valparaiso 77-47 at home on Saturday.
Not only was the win much needed, but the team's victory also means they get to sleep in for the time being.
About a week and a half ago, head coach Kelly Bond-White started a new motivational tool for her team. It is called "The Breakfast Club." No, not the 1985 movie you are thinking of, this club practices every morning at 6 a.m. and this team, they hate getting up early, so now following the 30-point win, they won't be getting up early any time soon.
"We've been up at 6 a.m. every morning and we have practice, I've divided my practices just to get a little more detail oriented to make sure the girls are focusing, watching film, and then getting skill work in so I think it is getting their attention. I told them today we have another session scheduled for tomorrow at 6 a.m. I told them if they hold them under 50, we would cancel that," said head coach Kelly Bond-White.
Junior Center Promise Taylor added, "It has given us some extra motivation. No one wants to be up at six o'clock in the morning but I also think it kind of gave us a little chip on our shoulder you know we come in we got to attack this team, so we don't have to wake up at six o'clock in the morning."
Southern actually has a decent amount of time off until they return to the court. That will be next Friday when the team visits conference rival and conference leader Illinois State who oh by the way beat the Salukis right here inside the Banterra Center by 3 points when the teams matched up nearly one month ago.
It will be a fight for Southern to climb back and earn a good spot in the Hoops in the Heartland tournament in just a few weeks.
SIU hopes its latest win can spark a second-half rally.