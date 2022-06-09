Team Blue makes final prep ahead of 2022 Southern Illinois All-Star game

BENTON, IL (WSIL) - Some of the top local high school football talent will be under the lights one final time tomorrow night.
The Southern Illinois all star game features Team Blue up against Team Red and will kickoff at 7:00pm at Carbondale High School.
Benton Head Coach Justin Groves and several other notable area coaches are in charge of team blue.
The squad made its final preparations leading up to Friday's all-star game.
We will see a lot of Benton Quarterback Keegan Glover who was letting it rip to some of the best Wide Receivers in the region.
Normally these players lineup against one another...This week foes on the gridiron became friends and teammates.
Team blue coach Justin Groves says its pretty cool to see these players all on one roster at seasons end.
"You've got a lot of kids you don't know and a lot of kids from different places, so you are coming up with nicknames and things for guys. It's exciting and its challenging and its fast paced and you're trying to get as much done as you can in a short period of time but I think our kids picked up what we want to do real well and were excited to get them out and turn them loose on Friday night, Groves said."
Event organizers tell News 3 there are plenty of seats left, News 3 will have highlights from the All-Star game after the game on News 3.