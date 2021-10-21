Student-Athletes of the Week: Gallatin. Co. Girls Cross Country team

(WSIL) -- Our local high school athletes are putting in the work and each week we are trying to highlight and recognize their accomplishments.
This week's IBEW Student Athletes of the Week are the Gallatin County Girls Cross Country team.
Carly Foster, Bailey Respondenk , Sydney Bickett, Sidney Raymer and Ella Dennison brought home the school's first ever conference championship.
Foster, Respondenk, Bicket and Dennison are also on the volleyball team. Raymer is a member of the yearbook staff. All five have been running from cross-country meets to volleyball games for the last four meets of the season.
All five team members maintained their grades during their chaotic schedules, making the honor roll for the first nine-weeks of the school year.
This is the first year we have had a full girls high school team and they also won 2nd place at the NCOE invitational.
Every Thursday at 6:30 we'll continue to introduce you to a new Student Athlete of the Week.