Student-Athlete of the Week: Chelsea Davidson

(WSIL) -- Local high school athletes do more than perform with their team. They are students, excelling in the classroom and outside of the school.
Our Student Athlete of the Week is Harrisburg's Chelsea Davidson. The senior has a 3.9 gpa and is 16th in her class.
She just finished her volleyball season and will begin basketball on Monday.
Davidson is involved in numerous clubs and is a member of the National Honor Society, while maintaining two part-time jobs.
