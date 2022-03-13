Steeleville Hoops Holds Parade Following Remarkable Season

STEELEVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Falling in the State Tournament to both Yorkville Christian and Scales Mounds was not the way the Steeleville basketball team wanted to end their season.
The Warriors fell short of their ultimate goal of winning a state title, but the team and fans reflected on a remarkable year.
The Warriors took to the streets on Sunday to celebrate with their fans. The team was escorted by the Steeleville Fire Department right outside of City Hall. The blue and white faithful packed the streets for the parade.
The Warriors then returned to the Steeleville High School gym to take photos with fans and sign autographs.
Head Coach Aaron Fiene and star players, Carter Wasson and Zach Mevert all said the outpouring of community support has been incredible.
The good news for Steeleville — the Warriors only have two seniors graduating this year. They have five seniors on their roster for next year.