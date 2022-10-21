Sports Extra: Week 9 High School Football Scoreboard

 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER CONTINUES...

No appreciable rain chances are forecast until early next week, so
moderate to severe drought conditions will continue to worsen.
Strengthening winds will offer increasingly breezy and at times
gusty conditions, which will offset an expected slight uptick in
overall relative humidity. This combination offers to keep a
heightened fire danger for the region through the weekend.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
would grow quickly in this environment.

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - The High School Football regular season across Southern Illinois came to a close with Week 9 on Friday Night. Here's a look at the scoreboard featuring area teams.

Eldorado  Edwards County

Du Quoin  Murphysboro/Elverado

Johnston City  Christopher

Breese Central Herrin

Massac County Pinckneyville

Carbondale Mascoutah

Nashville West Frankfort

Mt. Vernon Mt. Carmel

Anna-Jonesboro Benton

Hamilton County Sesser-Valier/Waltonville

Carterville Harrisburg

Marion  Mattoon

Fairfield @ Vienna 1:00PM - Saturday

