 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sports Extra: Week 8 High School Football Scoreboard

  • Updated
  • 0
Sports Extra: Week 6 High School Football Scoreboard

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - High School Football across Southern Illinois continued with Week 8 on Friday Night. Here's a look at the scoreboard featuring area teams.

Eldorado 48, Christopher 28

Hamilton County 74, Vienna/Goreville 30

Nashville 28, Du Quoin 21

Johnston City 37, Carmi-White County 28

Harrisburg 42, Herrin 14 

West Frankfort 42, Massac County 21

Benton 31, Murphysboro/Elverado 19

Marion 40, Carbondale 7

Mt. Vernon 35, Centralia 7 

Carterville 49, Pinckneyville 14

Madison 18, Anna-Jonesboro 13

Sesser-Valier/Waltonville 28, Flora 12

Fairfield 48, Edwards County 0