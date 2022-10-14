Sports Extra: Week 8 High School Football Scoreboard

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - High School Football across Southern Illinois continued with Week 8 on Friday Night. Here's a look at the scoreboard featuring area teams.
Eldorado 48, Christopher 28
Hamilton County 74, Vienna/Goreville 30
Nashville 28, Du Quoin 21
Johnston City 37, Carmi-White County 28
Harrisburg 42, Herrin 14
West Frankfort 42, Massac County 21
Benton 31, Murphysboro/Elverado 19
Marion 40, Carbondale 7
Mt. Vernon 35, Centralia 7
Carterville 49, Pinckneyville 14
Madison 18, Anna-Jonesboro 13
Sesser-Valier/Waltonville 28, Flora 12
Fairfield 48, Edwards County 0