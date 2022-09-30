 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sports Extra: Week 6 High School Football Scoreboard

  • Updated
  • 0
Sports Extra: Week 6 High School Football Scoreboard

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - High School Football across Southern Illinois continued with Week 6 on Friday Night. Here's a look at the scoreboard featuring area teams.

Sesser-Valier/Waltonville 27, Eldorado 26
 
Johnston City 66, Vienna/Goreville 28
 
Mater Dei 27, Du Quoin 19
 
Herrin 48, Massac County 0 
 
Murphysboro/Elverado 66, West Frankfort 7 
 
Mt. Vernon 42,  Carbondale 35
 
Benton 24, Harrisburg 21
 
Anna-Jonesboro 24, Pinckneyville 14
 
Hamilton County 15, Flora 13
 
Fairfield 46, Christopher 6
 
Althoff Catholic 31, Marion 30
 
Carterville 28, Nashville 7
 
Carmi-White County 43, Edwards County 14
 

Tags

Recommended for you