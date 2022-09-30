Sports Extra: Week 6 High School Football Scoreboard

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - High School Football across Southern Illinois continued with Week 6 on Friday Night. Here's a look at the scoreboard featuring area teams.
Sesser-Valier/Waltonville 27, Eldorado 26
Johnston City 66, Vienna/Goreville 28
Mater Dei 27, Du Quoin 19
Herrin 48, Massac County 0
Murphysboro/Elverado 66, West Frankfort 7
Mt. Vernon 42, Carbondale 35
Benton 24, Harrisburg 21
Anna-Jonesboro 24, Pinckneyville 14
Hamilton County 15, Flora 13
Fairfield 46, Christopher 6
Althoff Catholic 31, Marion 30
Carterville 28, Nashville 7
Carmi-White County 43, Edwards County 14