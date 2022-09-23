 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sports Extra: Week 5 High School Football Scoreboard

  • Updated
  • 0
Sports Extra: Week 5 High School Football Scoreboard
CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - High School Football across Southern Illinois continued with Week 5 on Friday Night. Here's a look at the scoreboard featuring area teams.
 
Vienna/Goreville 20, Edwards County 7
 
Du Quoin 50, Pinckneyville 6
 
Johnston City 43, Flora 15
 
Murphysboro 36, Herrin 6 
 
Harrisburg 42, Massac County 0
 
Cahokia 46, Carbondale 6
 
Mt. Vernon 32, Marion 20
 
Sesser-Valier/Wilsonville 50, Christopher 6
 
Carterville 42, Anna-Jonesboro 7
 
Carmi-White County 38, Fairfield 12
 
West Frankfort @ Benton - Saturday - Noon
 
Hamilton County @ Eldorado - Saturday - 1:00PM

Tags

Recommended for you