Sports Extra: Week 5 High School Football Scoreboard

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - High School Football across Southern Illinois continued with Week 5 on Friday Night. Here's a look at the scoreboard featuring area teams.
Vienna/Goreville 20, Edwards County 7
Du Quoin 50, Pinckneyville 6
Johnston City 43, Flora 15
Murphysboro 36, Herrin 6
Harrisburg 42, Massac County 0
Cahokia 46, Carbondale 6
Mt. Vernon 32, Marion 20
Sesser-Valier/Wilsonville 50, Christopher 6
Carterville 42, Anna-Jonesboro 7
Carmi-White County 38, Fairfield 12
West Frankfort @ Benton - Saturday - Noon
Hamilton County @ Eldorado - Saturday - 1:00PM