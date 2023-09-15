Sports Extra: Week 4 High School Football Scoreboard

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - High School Football teams all across Southern Illinois continued on Friday night with Week 3.
Here's a look at the scoreboard featuring our local teams.
Chester 55, Christopher/Z-R 24
Du Quoin 21, Benton 15
Murphysboro 49, Massac County 0
Carterville 49, Herrin 0
Pinckneyville 24, West Frankfort 13
Marion 55, Christian County 38
Sesser-Valier/Waltonville 32, Carmi-White County 30
Nashville 22, Anna-Jonesboro 14
Mt. Vernon 33, Collinsville 24
Harrisburg 47, Marquette 0
Flora 18, Eldorado 14
Johnston City 36, Fairfield 14
Hamilton County @ Edwards County - 9/16 - 1:00PM