 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sports Extra: Week 4 High School Football Scoreboard

  • Updated
  • 0
Sports Extra: Week 4 High School Football Scoreboard

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - High School Football teams all across Southern Illinois continued on Friday night with Week 3.

Here's a look at the scoreboard featuring our local teams.

Chester 55, Christopher/Z-R 24

Du Quoin 21, Benton 15

Murphysboro 49, Massac County 0

Carterville 49, Herrin 0

Pinckneyville 24, West Frankfort 13

Marion 55, Christian County 38

Sesser-Valier/Waltonville 32, Carmi-White County 30

Nashville 22, Anna-Jonesboro 14

Mt. Vernon 33, Collinsville 24 

Harrisburg 47Marquette 0

Flora 18, Eldorado 14

Johnston City 36, Fairfield 14

Hamilton County @ Edwards County -  9/16 - 1:00PM

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Recommended for you