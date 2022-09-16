Sports Extra: Week 4 High School Football Scoreboard

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - High School Football across Southern Illinois continued with Week 4 on Friday Night. Here's a look at the scoreboard featuring area teams.
Eldorado 42, Vienna/Goreville 16
Carterville 54, Du Quoin 19
Johnston City 28, Hamilton County 0
Benton 35, Herrin 6
Murphysboro 52, Massac County 14
Centralia 27, Carbondale 21
Mt. Vernon 68, Althoff 41
Carmi-White County 53, Christopher Ziegler-Royalton 16
Nashville 48, Anna-Jonesboro 7
Sesser-Valier/Waltonville 51, Edwards County 0
Marion 36, Cahokia 14
Harrisburg @ West Frankfort – Saturday – 2:00PM
Pinckneyville @ Oblong – Saturday – 2:00PM