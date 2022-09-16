 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sports Extra: Week 4 High School Football Scoreboard

  • Updated
  • 0
Sports Extra: Week 4 High School Football Scoreboard

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - High School Football across Southern Illinois continued with Week 4 on Friday Night. Here's a look at the scoreboard featuring area teams.

Eldorado 42, Vienna/Goreville 16

Carterville 54, Du Quoin 19

Johnston City 28, Hamilton County 0 

Benton 35, Herrin 6

Murphysboro 52, Massac County 14

Centralia 27, Carbondale 21

Mt. Vernon 68, Althoff 41

Carmi-White County 53, Christopher Ziegler-Royalton 16 

Nashville 48, Anna-Jonesboro 7

Sesser-Valier/Waltonville 51, Edwards County 0

Marion 36, Cahokia 14 

Harrisburg @ West Frankfort – Saturday – 2:00PM

Pinckneyville @ Oblong – Saturday – 2:00PM

Tags

Recommended for you