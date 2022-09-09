Sports Extra: Week 3 High School Football Scoreboard

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - High School Football across Southern Illinois continued with Week 3 on Friday Night. Here's a look at the scoreboard featuring area teams.
Anna-Jonesboro 41, Massac County 20
Benton 42, Pinckneyville 0
Waterloo 35, Carbondale 17
Carmi-White 44, Sesser-Valier 12
Herrin 20, Du Quoin 14
Hamilton County 32, Edwards County 3
Flora 20, Eldorado 16
Harrisburg 35, Paris 7
Johnston City 36, Fairfield 6
Highland 55, Marion 14
Mt. Vernon 27, Troy 22
Carterville 49, Murphysboro 28
West Frankfort 41, Sparta 14