Sports Extra: Week 3 High School Football Scoreboard

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - High School Football across Southern Illinois continued with Week 3 on Friday Night. Here's a look at the scoreboard featuring area teams.

Anna-Jonesboro 41, Massac County 20

Benton 42, Pinckneyville 0

Waterloo 35, Carbondale 17

Carmi-White 44, Sesser-Valier 12  

Herrin 20, Du Quoin 14

Hamilton County 32,  Edwards County 3

Flora 20, Eldorado 16

Harrisburg 35, Paris 7

Johnston City 36, Fairfield 6

Highland 55, Marion 14

Mt. Vernon 27, Troy 22

Carterville 49, Murphysboro 28

West Frankfort 41, Sparta 14

