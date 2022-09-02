Sports Extra: Week 2 High School Football Scoreboard

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - High School Football across Southern Illinois continued with Week 2 on Friday Night. Here's a look at the scoreboard featuring area teams.
Johnston City 42, Eldorado 16
Carmi-White County 58, Vienna/Goreville 6
Harrisburg 25, Du Quion 14
Carterville 15, Herrin 11
Marion 48, Jerseyville 22
Hamilton County 42, Christopher 0
Massac County 59, Ballard 38
Sesser-Valier 15, Fairfield 12
Murphysboro 49, Anna-Jonesboro 0
Carbondale 34, Granite City 32
Benton 54, Chester 6
Pinckneyville 29, West Frankfort 22
Mascoutah 43, Mount Vernon 36