Sports Extra: Week 2 High School Football Scoreboard

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - High School Football across Southern Illinois continued with Week 2 on Friday Night. Here's a look at the scoreboard featuring area teams.

Johnston City 42, Eldorado 16

Carmi-White County 58, Vienna/Goreville 6 

Harrisburg 25, Du Quion 14

Carterville 15, Herrin 11

Marion 48, Jerseyville 22

Hamilton County 42, Christopher 0 

Massac County 59, Ballard 38

Sesser-Valier 15, Fairfield 12  

Murphysboro 49, Anna-Jonesboro 0 

Carbondale 34, Granite City 32

Benton 54, Chester 6

Pinckneyville 29, West Frankfort 22

Mascoutah 43, Mount Vernon 36

