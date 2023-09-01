Sports Extra: Week 2 High School Football Scoreboard

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - High School Football teams all across Southern Illinois continued on Friday night with Week 2.
Here's a look at the final scoreboard featuring our local teams.
Sesser-Valier/Waltonville 50, Pinckneyville 21
Benton 57, Chester 0
Murphysboro 28, Anna-Jonesboro 7
Massac County 28, Ballard Memorial (KY) 7
Herrin 28, West Frankfort 14
Carterville 35, Nashville 14
Du Quoin 42, Harrisburg 38
Carbondale 23, Mt. Vernon 10
Flora 20, Christopher/ZR 14
Carmi-White County 18, Hamilton County 8
Collinsville 34, Centralia 14
Marion 47, Granite City 0
Fairfield 32, Eldorado 12
Johnston City 52, Edwards County 6