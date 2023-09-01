 Skip to main content
Sports Extra: Week 2 High School Football Scoreboard

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - High School Football teams all across Southern Illinois continued on Friday night with Week 2.

Here's a look at the final scoreboard featuring our local teams.

Sesser-Valier/Waltonville 50, Pinckneyville 21

Benton 57, Chester 0

Murphysboro 28, Anna-Jonesboro 7

Massac County 28, Ballard Memorial (KY) 7

Herrin 28, West Frankfort 14

Carterville 35, Nashville 14

Du Quoin 42, Harrisburg 38

Carbondale 23, Mt. Vernon 10

Flora 20, Christopher/ZR 14

Carmi-White County 18, Hamilton County 8

Collinsville 34, Centralia 14

Marion 47, Granite City 0

Fairfield 32, Eldorado 12

Johnston City 52, Edwards County 6

