Sports Extra: Week 1 High School Football Scoreboard

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - High School Football teams all across Southern Illinois opened their seasons on Friday Night.
Here's a look at the scoreboard featuring our local teams that played on Friday Night.
Carterville 27, Benton 12
West Frankfort 26, Massac County 7
Johnston City 32, Christopher/ZR 12
Hamilton County 34, Sesser-Valier/Waltonville 16
Carmi-White County 52, Flora 16
Harrisburg 39, Anna-Jonesboro 14
Eldorado 12, Edwards County 7
Salem 34, Centralia 28 (Double Overtime)
Murphysboro 49, Carbondale 7
Marion @ Herrin - 7:00PM - 8/26/23
Red Bud @ Pinckneyville - 7:00PM - 8/26/23
Du Quoin @ Chester - 7:00PM - 8/26/23
Mt. Vernon @ Waterloo - 7:00PM - 8/26/23