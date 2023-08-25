 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
to 115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Sports Extra: Week 1 High School Football Scoreboard

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - High School Football teams all across Southern Illinois opened their seasons on Friday Night.

Here's a look at the scoreboard featuring our local teams that played on Friday Night. 

Carterville 27, Benton 12

West Frankfort 26, Massac County 7

Johnston City 32, Christopher/ZR 12 

Hamilton County 34, Sesser-Valier/Waltonville 16

Carmi-White County 52, Flora 16

Harrisburg 39, Anna-Jonesboro 14

Eldorado 12, Edwards County 7

Salem 34, Centralia 28 (Double Overtime)

Murphysboro 49, Carbondale 7

Marion @ Herrin - 7:00PM - 8/26/23

Red Bud @ Pinckneyville - 7:00PM - 8/26/23

Du Quoin @ Chester - 7:00PM - 8/26/23

Mt. Vernon @ Waterloo - 7:00PM - 8/26/23

