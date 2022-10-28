 Skip to main content
Sports Extra Playoff Edition: First Round High School Football Scoreboard

Sports Extra: Week 6 High School Football Scoreboard

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - The first round of the High School Football playoffs in our area started on Friday Night. A majority of teams in the viewing area who are in the postseason hit the field on Saturday.

Here's a look at the scoreboard featuring area teams:

(#6) Murphysboro 41, (#11) Columbia 28 (Friday Night)

(#16) Geneseo @ (#1) Carterville - 10/29 - 1:00PM

(#15) Flora @ (#2) Johnston City - 10/29 - 1:00PM

(#10) Marion @ (#7) Mascoutah - 10/29 - 1:30PM

(#13) Harrisburg @ (#4) Tolono Unity - 10/29 - 2:00PM

(#10) Central A&M @ (#7) Sesser-Valier 10/29 - 2:00PM

(#9) Athens @ (#8) Carmi-White County - 10/29 - 2:00PM

(#15) Olympia @ (#2) Benton - 10/29 - 3:00PM

(#11) Mt. Vernon @ (#6) Kankakee - 10/29 - 3:00PM

