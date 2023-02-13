Southern Illinois Schools Claim Multiple Top Spots in IDTA State Competition

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WSIL) -- Students in area Southern Illinois schools took to the stage this weekend as part of the 44th Illinois Drill Team Association event held in Springfield.
High school teams from around the state competed against one another, fighting for the top spot in their respective category.
The Herrin High School Flag Team was announced as 2023 State Champions in the AA Lyrical Flag and AA Tall Flag categories.
Along with being crowned as state champs, Diamond Kirk was crowned the Miss IDTA Flag Soloist while Jenna Sissom came in 3rd place as the Miss IDTA Flag Soloist.
This Herrin squad also placed fourth out of 24 teams in the grand champion category for the AA division.
High schoolers with Marion High School won in various categories as well. They were crowned State Champions in AA Kick and AA Open Pom.
They finished 2nd place for the AA overall Grand Champion and received the AA High Point Award.
Ella Hudspath also came in 2nd in Solo Flag.
The Marion Junior High School team was also on hand. They won 1st place as Grand Champion. Additionally, they also were crowned state champions in various categories including Kick, Lyrical, Open pom and High point in the Junior High Division.
For more results and information, you can find the Illinois Drill Team Association site here.