Southern Illinois Pharaohs Host Home Openers

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - Professional minor league basketball is back in Southern Illinois for the first time since 2017.
The Southern Illinois Pharaohs, who play in the MLBA and OBA played in their home openers at the Dentmon Center in Carbondale on Saturday and Sunday. Fans welcomed the team back to the area.
The Pharaohs are undefeated so far this season. They beat Louisville G.O.C on Saturday and played the Memphis Showstoppers on Sunday afternoon.
The game was tied at 83 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Pharaohs went on a big run late to win 121-112.
Dentmon Center owner, Justin Dentmon and players Bruce Barron and Marcus Terrance spoke with News 3 about what this team means to the community.
The Pharaohs are back in action on April 23 and 24. They are hosting the Music City Knights on Saturday and the Memphis Showstoppers on Sunday in the Dentmon Center.