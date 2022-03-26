 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Hard Freeze in Some Areas Tonight...

If you have sensitive plants outdoors you may want to take some
precautions tonight.

Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s across the
area with light winds.

Southern Illinois Pharaohs hold training camp ahead of 2022 season

  • Updated
  • 0
carbondale semi pro basketball
Jacob Siegel

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - Soon there will be a rebirth of a professional minor league basketball team in Carbondale.

The Southern Illinois Pharaohs are back, and will hold their first home game at the Dentmon Center on April 9th.

Former SEMO head coach, Scott Edgar is now running the show for the Pharaohs.

There is a lot of work for the team before the start of the season.

Saturday and Sunday is training camp for the team. This means those on the roster bubble still have a shot to make the squad.

It also means players trying to make the cut have to prove they belong on the team.

These players have a passion and dream to still hoop at the highest level so the goal of the team. Is to have the guys advance their game. So they can advance their lives.

Tags

Recommended for you