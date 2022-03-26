Southern Illinois Pharaohs hold training camp ahead of 2022 season

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - Soon there will be a rebirth of a professional minor league basketball team in Carbondale.
The Southern Illinois Pharaohs are back, and will hold their first home game at the Dentmon Center on April 9th.
Former SEMO head coach, Scott Edgar is now running the show for the Pharaohs.
There is a lot of work for the team before the start of the season.
Saturday and Sunday is training camp for the team. This means those on the roster bubble still have a shot to make the squad.
It also means players trying to make the cut have to prove they belong on the team.
These players have a passion and dream to still hoop at the highest level so the goal of the team. Is to have the guys advance their game. So they can advance their lives.