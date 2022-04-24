Southern Illinois Pharaohs Grab Win Over Music City Kings to Remain Undefeated

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - The Southern Illinois Pharaohs have had quite the start to their young season. The team has gone a perfect 3-0 so far this season and looked to make it four straight against the Music City Kings on Saturday evening.
The Pharaohs got out to a fast start in the game. Marcus Terrance put up a long-range three pointer to give Southern Illinois a 9-1 lead.
Half way through the first quarter, Isaiah Jones fought his way through traffic and found Darwin Goff all alone. He drained the three ball and the Pharaohs make it a 13-point game.
The game was all Pharaohs, just over a minute left in the first, Jarvis Allison with the lay-up to put his team up 39-12.
The Southern Illinois Pharaohs went on to win 151-120 remaining undefeated so far this season.