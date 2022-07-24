Southern Illinois FCA Hosts Coach and Spouse Date Night

MAKANDA, IL (WSIL) -- The Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosted a coach and spouse date night Sunday night for local coaches and their wives at Giant City Lodge. Southern Illinois FCA representative Justin Raby hosted the event. About 30 coaches and their wives attended the dinner.
The evening was all about giving coaches and their wives a night out to strengthen their marriages as well as make new friendships.
Pastor Shane Bishop was the featured speaker. The SIU graduate led a discussion about the importance of balancing personal and work life and making sure marriages thrive in the business of life.
SIU football Head Coach Nick Hill and his wife, Alicia were at the event. He spoke about why having a healthy marriage is important when it comes to coaching.
The event wrapped up with a group discussion with Pastor Shane.