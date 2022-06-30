Southern IL basketball star Wyatt Sherwin inks NLI to play for West Kentucky

CARDBONDALE. IL (WSIL) - Ever since Wyatt Sherwin was young knew he wanted to play college basketball. The forward's determination has finally paid off
The Southern Illinois native will play his college ball at West Kentucky community and technical college in Paducah.
It was quite the signing day ceremony for Sherwin, Who signed inside the growing media and marketing building in Carbondale.
The 6'4 forward earned the right to play for West Kentucky after his AAU coaches encouraged him to follow his dreams.
His new coach believes the Southern Illinois product make an instant impact for the team on the court.
Its a turning point for Wyatt, as he says he knows the college game will be much harder, and his coach believes he is ready for the challenge.